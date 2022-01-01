Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Veggie rolls in
Huntington Beach
/
Huntington Beach
/
Veggie Rolls
Huntington Beach restaurants that serve veggie rolls
Thai Harbor
16103 Bolsa Chica St, Huntington Beach
Avg 4.3
(371 reviews)
Veggie Egg Rolls
$8.00
Deep-fried egg rolls filled with assorted vegetables. Served with sweet & sour sauce. 4 pieces.
More about Thai Harbor
HANANO RAMEN-HB
200 Main Street Unit 114, Huntington Beach
No reviews yet
Veggie Crunchy Roll
$12.95
More about HANANO RAMEN-HB
