Veggie rolls in Huntington Beach

Huntington Beach restaurants
Huntington Beach restaurants that serve veggie rolls

Thai Harbor image

 

Thai Harbor

16103 Bolsa Chica St, Huntington Beach

Avg 4.3 (371 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Egg Rolls$8.00
Deep-fried egg rolls filled with assorted vegetables. Served with sweet & sour sauce. 4 pieces.
More about Thai Harbor
HANANO RAMEN-HB image

 

HANANO RAMEN-HB

200 Main Street Unit 114, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Veggie Crunchy Roll$12.95
More about HANANO RAMEN-HB

