Waffles in Huntington Beach

Huntington Beach restaurants
Toast

Huntington Beach restaurants that serve waffles

Jon's Coffee Shop image

 

Jon's Coffee Shop

16490 Bolsa Chica St, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Belgian Waffle$7.25
More about Jon's Coffee Shop
Johnny Rebs' True South image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Johnny Rebs' True South

4663 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach

Avg 4.2 (2341 reviews)
Takeout
Family Chicken and Waffle (Feeds 4)$48.00
4 Waffles, 8 fried boneless chicken breasts, 8 scrambled eggs served with butter and syrup
Chicken and Waffle$9.95
Two southern Fried breasts, crisp waffle, hot pepper maple syrup
More about Johnny Rebs' True South
Hangout Restaurant - Huntington Beach image

 

Hangout Restaurant - Huntington Beach

16490 Bolsa Chica St, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kickin Chicken n Waffles$17.99
Chicken N' Waffles$16.99
Belgium Waffle & Crispy Fried Chicken with a side of Country Gravy & Maple Syrup
More about Hangout Restaurant - Huntington Beach
Item pic

 

Green Tomato Grill - Huntington Beach

16062 Golden West St, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
-Gluten Free Belgian Waffle-$9.95
plain, chocolate chip or blueberry waffles with agave maple syrup. Topped with fresh berries, banana, whipped cream , gluten free granola & cacao nibs
More about Green Tomato Grill - Huntington Beach

