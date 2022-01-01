Waffles in Huntington Beach
Huntington Beach restaurants that serve waffles
Jon's Coffee Shop
16490 Bolsa Chica St, Huntington Beach
|Belgian Waffle
|$7.25
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Johnny Rebs' True South
4663 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach
|Family Chicken and Waffle (Feeds 4)
|$48.00
4 Waffles, 8 fried boneless chicken breasts, 8 scrambled eggs served with butter and syrup
|Chicken and Waffle
|$9.95
Two southern Fried breasts, crisp waffle, hot pepper maple syrup
Hangout Restaurant - Huntington Beach
16490 Bolsa Chica St, Huntington Beach
|Kickin Chicken n Waffles
|$17.99
|Chicken N' Waffles
|$16.99
Belgium Waffle & Crispy Fried Chicken with a side of Country Gravy & Maple Syrup
Green Tomato Grill - Huntington Beach
16062 Golden West St, Huntington Beach
|-Gluten Free Belgian Waffle-
|$9.95
plain, chocolate chip or blueberry waffles with agave maple syrup. Topped with fresh berries, banana, whipped cream , gluten free granola & cacao nibs