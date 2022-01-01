Go
Brewpubs & Breweries

Huntington Beach Tap Room

Open today 12:00 PM - 9:00 PM

No reviews yet

7631 Woodwind Dr

Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Popular Items

Hayabusa 6-Pack 12oz CANS$10.99
LAGER- 5.3% ABV
Hayabusa is an ultra-crisp and refreshing Japanese-style lager made with American barley, Canadian pilsner, toasted flaked rice and German Hallertau Mittelfruh hops.
Melrose 4-Pack 16oz CANS$13.99
WEST COAST-STYLE IPA- 7.1% ABV
A full-blown “West Coast-Style” IPA chocked full of sticky hop resins. Melrose is brewed with American 2-row malt and a touch of Canadian “honey” malt to accentuate the tropical and citrusy flavors of the Simcoe and Amarillo hops. This beer is generously dry hopped for an over-the-top aromatic experience.
Cosmic Lottery 4-Pack 16oz CANS$14.99
WEST COAST-STYLE IPA- 7.1% ABV
Hooray for a universally winning hop combo of Strata, Mosaic, Citra, & Pahto!
Blood Orange Meridian 500mL BOTTLE$14.00
BELGIAN-STYLE SOUR ALE WITH PINOT GRIGIO JUICE, WHITE NECTARINES, AND BLOOD ORANGES.
- 8.6% ABV
Spritzy carbonation with aromas of orange blossom, honey, apples with undertones of citrus, and raspberry. The palate is crisp with a bright acidity that carries flavors of pear, nectarines, and citrus. The finish is very dry and clean with a slight hint of oak and lingering citrus.
Amalgamator 4-Pack 16oz CANS$13.99
WEST COAST-STYLE IPA- 7.1% ABV
Amalgamator is a dynamic West Coast-style India pale ale that’s delightfully light in body and bursting with unique aromas and flavors. A massive dry hop charge of Mosaic hops lays down an aromatic amalgam of passion fruit, blueberry, dank resin, and citrus notes.
Citraholic 4-Pack 16oz CANS$13.99
WEST COAST-STYLE IPA- 7.1% ABV
Hopheads rejoice! Citraholic is a "modern" West Coast-Style IPA that's focused on Citra, one of our favorite new American hop varieties. Brewed with an abundance of Citra hops, we also blend in Warrior, Columbus, and Simcoe in the kettle for good measure. Citraholic is double dry hopped for two weeks with an abundance of Citra (and a touch of Columbus) imparting heavy aromas of citrus & tropical fruits with melon and gooseberry nuances. A base of American 2-row malt and scatterings of light British caramel malt create the perfect foundation for this unique and powerfully pungent IPA. You asked for it and we were happy to deliver!
West Coast Mix 4 Pack$13.99
Can't decide if you want Amalgamator or Citraholic? We've got you covered with this split 4-pack, so now you don't have to decide! Two (2) 16oz cans of Amalgamator (7.1% ABV) and two (2) 16oz cans Citraholic (7.1% ABV).
All hours

SundayClosed
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed

Location

7631 Woodwind Dr, Huntington Beach CA 92647

Directions

