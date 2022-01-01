Huntington restaurants you'll love
TOA Asian Fusion-Melville
873 Walt Whitman Road, Melville
|Popular items
|Sauteed Broccoli
|$19.00
With choice chicken, beef or jumbo shrimp
|Tasty Mini Wonton Soup
|$4.00
Homemade mini pork wontons in clear chicken broth
|General Tso's
|$19.00
Crispy white meat chicken or jumbo shrimp with broccoli in tangy spicy sauce
Piccola Bussola (631) 692-6300
970 W. Jericho Tpke., Huntington
|Popular items
|Stuffed Artichokes
filled w/ olives, capers, anchoives, garlic & bread crumbs
|Chopped Salad
iceberg, arugula, radicchio, endive, tomatoes, onions, roasted peppers, & cucumbers, in a balsamic vinaigrette
|Chicken Parmigiana
Breaded cutlet w/ tomato sauce & melted mozzarella
Besito Mexican - Huntington, NY
402 New York Avenue, Huntington
|Popular items
|Arrachera*
|$37.95
Grilled skirt steak, arugula, roasted corn, queso fresco, pomegranate vinaigrette salad (dressing on side). (GLUTEN FREE)
|Street Tacos Crispy Fish
|$17.95
3 soft tacos. Baja style fish, jalapeno citrus salsa, pico de gallo, micro greens. Served on soft warm corn tortillas. (PESCATARIAN)
|Mexican Street Corn
|$7.95
Queso fresco, chile molido, off the cob
Primo Piatto
138 E Main St, Huntington,
|Popular items
|Primo Penne Vodka
|$17.75
Prosciutto, Shallots
|Grandma
|$13.00
Thin Crust, Square With Marinara, Cheese, Garlic & Basil.
|Chicken Parm Dinner
|$23.95
Chicken Breaded And Fried With Mozzarella And Tomato Sauce Over Spaghetti.
Vauxhall
26 clinton Ave, Huntington
|Popular items
|Nashville Chicken
|$16.50
Buttermilk Fried Chicken. Served with your choice of Side.
Hot Oil, Napa Slaw, Bread and Butter Pickles, Brioche Bun.
|Giant Pretzel
|$12.00
Cheddar Ale Mustard, Creole Mustard
|The Villager
|$16.50
1/2 LB. Custom Blend. Served with your choice of Side.
Bacon, Vermont Cheddar, Tomato Jam, Brioche Bun.
The Rust and Gold
80 Gerard St, Huntington
|Popular items
|LI Chopped Cheese
|$16.00
Double beef patty, cheddar, caramelized onions, lots of smoked bacon crumbles
|Mozz Triangles
|$11.00
served with no-meat vodka sauce and parmigiano
|Popcorn Chicken
|$11.00
Buttermilk fried white meat chicken, Cajun salt, Carolina bbq sauce
Tommy Tacos
821 New York Ave Huntington, NY 11743, Huntington
|Popular items
|Carnitas (Pork) Taco
|$4.00
Our carnitas (pork) are cooked low and slow then pulled, served in your choice of either a corn tortilla (made from 100% Nixtamalized corn) or flour tortilla, topped "Tom's Way" with chopped onion, cilantro, guacamole, and your choice of salsa.
|Blackened Fish Taco
|$5.50
Blackened cod served on your choice of tortilla, topped with a cabbage and red onion slaw, and finished off with an avocado-cilantro crema.
|Pulled Chicken Taco
|$4.00
Our chicken is dry rubbed with a mild spice mix then pan-seared and pulled, served in your choice of either a corn tortilla (made from 100% Nixtamalized corn) or flour tortilla and topped "Tom's Way" with chopped onion, cilantro, guacamole, and your choice of salsa.
The Shed Restaurant
54 New St, Huntington
|Popular items
|Cobb Salad*
|$16.45
(GF) greens, grilled chicken, corn, tomato, bacon, egg, avocado, buttermilk dressing
|Chicken & Waffles*
|$17.25
Homemade Waffles, Hot Honey Fried Chicken, Habanero honey (on side)
|Short Rib Melt*
|$15.25
Garlic Toast, Mozzarella, Cherry Peppers, Onion Jam, Horseradish Cream
MB Ramen
335 New York Ave, Huntington
|Popular items
|Veggie Ramen •
|$15.00
House Veggie Broth, Crispy Tofu, Shiitake Mushrooms, Roasted Corn, Pickled Cucumbers, Scallions, & Black Garlic Oil.
|MB Ramen •
|$15.00
Rich Pork Broth, Chashu Pork Belly (3pcs), Soft Egg, Shiitake Mushrooms, Naruto Fish Cakes, Scallions, Shredded Nori Seaweed, Black Garlic Oil, Sesame Seeds
|Spicy Shio Ramen •
|$15.00
Spicy Pork Broth Seasoned With Salt Tare, Soft Egg, Spicy Ground Pork, Scallions, Seasoned Bamboo, Sesame Seeds, & Spicy Chili Oil.
Tony's Tacos
281 Main Street, Huntington
|Popular items
|Short Rib Peter Luger®
|$5.52
shredded beef short rib, mashed potato, peter luger steak sauce
|Shrimp & Mango
|$5.51
grilled jumbo shrimp, rice, mango, spicy mayo, cilantro
|Guac & Chips (4oz/8oz)
handmade fresh guacamole
TOA Asian Fusion - Huntington
369 New York Ave, Huntington
|Popular items
|Mini Spring Roll
|$6.00
Crispy vegetable spring rolls with homemade duck sauce
|Salmon (Sake)
|$3.00
Sushi: 1PC Per Order . Sashimi: 2Pcs Per Order
|Tasty Mini Wonton Soup
|$4.00
Homemade mini pork wontons in clear chicken broth
1653 Pizza Company
80 Gerard St, Huntington
|Popular items
|Margherita
|Pizzeria Salad
|$15.00
|The Gerard
Reserve
326 W Jericho Turnpike, Huntington
Matteo's of Huntington
300 W. Jericho Turnpike,, Huntington
Cream Bakery
260 main st, huntington
Yaaas Tea Huntington
347 New York Ave, Huntington
Pete's Famous Cheesesteaks
339 New York Ave, Huntington
12 Gerard Street Holdings / Farm Italy property
12 Gerard Street, Huntington