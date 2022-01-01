Huntington restaurants you'll love

Huntington restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Huntington

Huntington's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burgers
Asian Fusion
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Ramen
Takeout box
Chinese
Must-try Huntington restaurants

TOA Asian Fusion-Melville image

 

TOA Asian Fusion-Melville

873 Walt Whitman Road, Melville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sauteed Broccoli$19.00
With choice chicken, beef or jumbo shrimp
Tasty Mini Wonton Soup$4.00
Homemade mini pork wontons in clear chicken broth
General Tso's$19.00
Crispy white meat chicken or jumbo shrimp with broccoli in tangy spicy sauce
More about TOA Asian Fusion-Melville
Piccola Bussola (631) 692-6300 image

 

Piccola Bussola (631) 692-6300

970 W. Jericho Tpke., Huntington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Stuffed Artichokes
filled w/ olives, capers, anchoives, garlic & bread crumbs
Chopped Salad
iceberg, arugula, radicchio, endive, tomatoes, onions, roasted peppers, & cucumbers, in a balsamic vinaigrette
Chicken Parmigiana
Breaded cutlet w/ tomato sauce & melted mozzarella
More about Piccola Bussola (631) 692-6300
Besito Mexican - Huntington, NY image

 

Besito Mexican - Huntington, NY

402 New York Avenue, Huntington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Arrachera*$37.95
Grilled skirt steak, arugula, roasted corn, queso fresco, pomegranate vinaigrette salad (dressing on side). (GLUTEN FREE)
Street Tacos Crispy Fish$17.95
3 soft tacos. Baja style fish, jalapeno citrus salsa, pico de gallo, micro greens. Served on soft warm corn tortillas. (PESCATARIAN)
Mexican Street Corn$7.95
Queso fresco, chile molido, off the cob
More about Besito Mexican - Huntington, NY
Primo Piatto image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Primo Piatto

138 E Main St, Huntington,

Avg 4.4 (640 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Primo Penne Vodka$17.75
Prosciutto, Shallots
Grandma$13.00
Thin Crust, Square With Marinara, Cheese, Garlic & Basil.
Chicken Parm Dinner$23.95
Chicken Breaded And Fried With Mozzarella And Tomato Sauce Over Spaghetti.
More about Primo Piatto
Vauxhall image

HAMBURGERS

Vauxhall

26 clinton Ave, Huntington

Avg 4.6 (1146 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Nashville Chicken$16.50
Buttermilk Fried Chicken. Served with your choice of Side.
Hot Oil, Napa Slaw, Bread and Butter Pickles, Brioche Bun.
Giant Pretzel$12.00
Cheddar Ale Mustard, Creole Mustard
The Villager$16.50
1/2 LB. Custom Blend. Served with your choice of Side.
Bacon, Vermont Cheddar, Tomato Jam, Brioche Bun.
More about Vauxhall
The Rust and Gold image

 

The Rust and Gold

80 Gerard St, Huntington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
LI Chopped Cheese$16.00
Double beef patty, cheddar, caramelized onions, lots of smoked bacon crumbles
Mozz Triangles$11.00
served with no-meat vodka sauce and parmigiano
Popcorn Chicken$11.00
Buttermilk fried white meat chicken, Cajun salt, Carolina bbq sauce
More about The Rust and Gold
Tommy Tacos image

TACOS

Tommy Tacos

821 New York Ave Huntington, NY 11743, Huntington

Avg 4 (90 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Carnitas (Pork) Taco$4.00
Our carnitas (pork) are cooked low and slow then pulled, served in your choice of either a corn tortilla (made from 100% Nixtamalized corn) or flour tortilla, topped "Tom's Way" with chopped onion, cilantro, guacamole, and your choice of salsa.
Blackened Fish Taco$5.50
Blackened cod served on your choice of tortilla, topped with a cabbage and red onion slaw, and finished off with an avocado-cilantro crema.
Pulled Chicken Taco$4.00
Our chicken is dry rubbed with a mild spice mix then pan-seared and pulled, served in your choice of either a corn tortilla (made from 100% Nixtamalized corn) or flour tortilla and topped "Tom's Way" with chopped onion, cilantro, guacamole, and your choice of salsa.
More about Tommy Tacos
The Shed Restaurant image

HAMBURGERS

The Shed Restaurant

54 New St, Huntington

Avg 4.5 (937 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cobb Salad*$16.45
(GF) greens, grilled chicken, corn, tomato, bacon, egg, avocado, buttermilk dressing
Chicken & Waffles*$17.25
Homemade Waffles, Hot Honey Fried Chicken, Habanero honey (on side)
Short Rib Melt*$15.25
Garlic Toast, Mozzarella, Cherry Peppers, Onion Jam, Horseradish Cream
More about The Shed Restaurant
MB Ramen image

RAMEN • NOODLES

MB Ramen

335 New York Ave, Huntington

Avg 4.7 (4687 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Veggie Ramen •$15.00
House Veggie Broth, Crispy Tofu, Shiitake Mushrooms, Roasted Corn, Pickled Cucumbers, Scallions, & Black Garlic Oil.
MB Ramen •$15.00
Rich Pork Broth, Chashu Pork Belly (3pcs), Soft Egg, Shiitake Mushrooms, Naruto Fish Cakes, Scallions, Shredded Nori Seaweed, Black Garlic Oil, Sesame Seeds
Spicy Shio Ramen •$15.00
Spicy Pork Broth Seasoned With Salt Tare, Soft Egg, Spicy Ground Pork, Scallions, Seasoned Bamboo, Sesame Seeds, & Spicy Chili Oil.
More about MB Ramen
Tony's Tacos image

 

Tony's Tacos

281 Main Street, Huntington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Short Rib Peter Luger®$5.52
shredded beef short rib, mashed potato, peter luger steak sauce
Shrimp & Mango$5.51
grilled jumbo shrimp, rice, mango, spicy mayo, cilantro
Guac & Chips (4oz/8oz)
handmade fresh guacamole
More about Tony's Tacos
TOA Asian Fusion - Huntington image

SUSHI

TOA Asian Fusion - Huntington

369 New York Ave, Huntington

Avg 4.6 (1009 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mini Spring Roll$6.00
Crispy vegetable spring rolls with homemade duck sauce
Salmon (Sake)$3.00
Sushi: 1PC Per Order . Sashimi: 2Pcs Per Order
Tasty Mini Wonton Soup$4.00
Homemade mini pork wontons in clear chicken broth
More about TOA Asian Fusion - Huntington
7 Gerard Wood-Fired Grill image

 

7 Gerard Wood-Fired Grill

7 Gerard St, Huntington

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about 7 Gerard Wood-Fired Grill
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • SALADS

1653 Pizza Company

80 Gerard St, Huntington

Avg 4.5 (71 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Margherita
Pizzeria Salad$15.00
The Gerard
More about 1653 Pizza Company
Banner pic

 

Reserve

326 W Jericho Turnpike, Huntington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Reserve
Restaurant banner

 

Matteo's of Huntington

300 W. Jericho Turnpike,, Huntington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Matteo's of Huntington
Restaurant banner

 

Cream Bakery

260 main st, huntington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Cream Bakery
Restaurant banner

 

Yaaas Tea Huntington

347 New York Ave, Huntington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Yaaas Tea Huntington
Restaurant banner

 

Pete's Famous Cheesesteaks

339 New York Ave, Huntington

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Pete's Famous Cheesesteaks
Restaurant banner

 

12 Gerard Street Holdings / Farm Italy property

12 Gerard Street, Huntington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about 12 Gerard Street Holdings / Farm Italy property





