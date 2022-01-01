Huntington bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Huntington

Besito Mexican - Huntington, NY image

 

Besito Mexican - Huntington, NY

402 New York Avenue, Huntington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Arrachera*$37.95
Grilled skirt steak, arugula, roasted corn, queso fresco, pomegranate vinaigrette salad (dressing on side). (GLUTEN FREE)
Street Tacos Crispy Fish$17.95
3 soft tacos. Baja style fish, jalapeno citrus salsa, pico de gallo, micro greens. Served on soft warm corn tortillas. (PESCATARIAN)
Mexican Street Corn$7.95
Queso fresco, chile molido, off the cob
Vauxhall image

HAMBURGERS

Vauxhall

26 clinton Ave, Huntington

Avg 4.6 (1146 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Nashville Chicken$16.50
Buttermilk Fried Chicken. Served with your choice of Side.
Hot Oil, Napa Slaw, Bread and Butter Pickles, Brioche Bun.
Giant Pretzel$12.00
Cheddar Ale Mustard, Creole Mustard
The Villager$16.50
1/2 LB. Custom Blend. Served with your choice of Side.
Bacon, Vermont Cheddar, Tomato Jam, Brioche Bun.
The Rust and Gold image

 

The Rust and Gold

80 Gerard St, Huntington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
LI Chopped Cheese$16.00
Double beef patty, cheddar, caramelized onions, lots of smoked bacon crumbles
Mozz Triangles$11.00
served with no-meat vodka sauce and parmigiano
Popcorn Chicken$11.00
Buttermilk fried white meat chicken, Cajun salt, Carolina bbq sauce
7 Gerard Wood-Fired Grill image

 

7 Gerard Wood-Fired Grill

7 Gerard St, Huntington

Avg 4.3 (231 reviews)
Takeout
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • SALADS

1653 Pizza Company

80 Gerard St, Huntington

Avg 4.5 (71 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Margherita
Pizzeria Salad$15.00
The Gerard
