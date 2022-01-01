Huntington bars & lounges you'll love
More about Besito Mexican - Huntington, NY
Besito Mexican - Huntington, NY
402 New York Avenue, Huntington
|Popular items
|Arrachera*
|$37.95
Grilled skirt steak, arugula, roasted corn, queso fresco, pomegranate vinaigrette salad (dressing on side). (GLUTEN FREE)
|Street Tacos Crispy Fish
|$17.95
3 soft tacos. Baja style fish, jalapeno citrus salsa, pico de gallo, micro greens. Served on soft warm corn tortillas. (PESCATARIAN)
|Mexican Street Corn
|$7.95
Queso fresco, chile molido, off the cob
More about Vauxhall
HAMBURGERS
Vauxhall
26 clinton Ave, Huntington
|Popular items
|Nashville Chicken
|$16.50
Buttermilk Fried Chicken. Served with your choice of Side.
Hot Oil, Napa Slaw, Bread and Butter Pickles, Brioche Bun.
|Giant Pretzel
|$12.00
Cheddar Ale Mustard, Creole Mustard
|The Villager
|$16.50
1/2 LB. Custom Blend. Served with your choice of Side.
Bacon, Vermont Cheddar, Tomato Jam, Brioche Bun.
More about The Rust and Gold
The Rust and Gold
80 Gerard St, Huntington
|Popular items
|LI Chopped Cheese
|$16.00
Double beef patty, cheddar, caramelized onions, lots of smoked bacon crumbles
|Mozz Triangles
|$11.00
served with no-meat vodka sauce and parmigiano
|Popcorn Chicken
|$11.00
Buttermilk fried white meat chicken, Cajun salt, Carolina bbq sauce