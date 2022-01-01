Huntington breakfast spots you'll love

Must-try breakfast spots in Huntington

Besito Mexican - Huntington, NY image

 

Besito Mexican - Huntington, NY

402 New York Avenue, Huntington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Arrachera*$37.95
Grilled skirt steak, arugula, roasted corn, queso fresco, pomegranate vinaigrette salad (dressing on side). (GLUTEN FREE)
Street Tacos Crispy Fish$17.95
3 soft tacos. Baja style fish, jalapeno citrus salsa, pico de gallo, micro greens. Served on soft warm corn tortillas. (PESCATARIAN)
Mexican Street Corn$7.95
Queso fresco, chile molido, off the cob
More about Besito Mexican - Huntington, NY
Vauxhall image

HAMBURGERS

Vauxhall

26 clinton Ave, Huntington

Avg 4.6 (1146 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Nashville Chicken$16.50
Buttermilk Fried Chicken. Served with your choice of Side.
Hot Oil, Napa Slaw, Bread and Butter Pickles, Brioche Bun.
Giant Pretzel$12.00
Cheddar Ale Mustard, Creole Mustard
The Villager$16.50
1/2 LB. Custom Blend. Served with your choice of Side.
Bacon, Vermont Cheddar, Tomato Jam, Brioche Bun.
More about Vauxhall
The Shed Restaurant image

HAMBURGERS

The Shed Restaurant

54 New St, Huntington

Avg 4.5 (937 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cobb Salad*$16.45
(GF) greens, grilled chicken, corn, tomato, bacon, egg, avocado, buttermilk dressing
Chicken & Waffles*$17.25
Homemade Waffles, Hot Honey Fried Chicken, Habanero honey (on side)
Short Rib Melt*$15.25
Garlic Toast, Mozzarella, Cherry Peppers, Onion Jam, Horseradish Cream
More about The Shed Restaurant

