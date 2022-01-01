Huntington breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Huntington
Besito Mexican - Huntington, NY
402 New York Avenue, Huntington
|Popular items
|Arrachera*
|$37.95
Grilled skirt steak, arugula, roasted corn, queso fresco, pomegranate vinaigrette salad (dressing on side). (GLUTEN FREE)
|Street Tacos Crispy Fish
|$17.95
3 soft tacos. Baja style fish, jalapeno citrus salsa, pico de gallo, micro greens. Served on soft warm corn tortillas. (PESCATARIAN)
|Mexican Street Corn
|$7.95
Queso fresco, chile molido, off the cob
HAMBURGERS
Vauxhall
26 clinton Ave, Huntington
|Popular items
|Nashville Chicken
|$16.50
Buttermilk Fried Chicken. Served with your choice of Side.
Hot Oil, Napa Slaw, Bread and Butter Pickles, Brioche Bun.
|Giant Pretzel
|$12.00
Cheddar Ale Mustard, Creole Mustard
|The Villager
|$16.50
1/2 LB. Custom Blend. Served with your choice of Side.
Bacon, Vermont Cheddar, Tomato Jam, Brioche Bun.
HAMBURGERS
The Shed Restaurant
54 New St, Huntington
|Popular items
|Cobb Salad*
|$16.45
(GF) greens, grilled chicken, corn, tomato, bacon, egg, avocado, buttermilk dressing
|Chicken & Waffles*
|$17.25
Homemade Waffles, Hot Honey Fried Chicken, Habanero honey (on side)
|Short Rib Melt*
|$15.25
Garlic Toast, Mozzarella, Cherry Peppers, Onion Jam, Horseradish Cream