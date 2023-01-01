Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Bruschetta in
Huntington
/
Huntington
/
Bruschetta
Huntington restaurants that serve bruschetta
Primo Piatto
138 east main street, Halesite
No reviews yet
Bruschetta
$7.99
More about Primo Piatto
Portofino - Huntington - 395 New York Ave.
395 New York Ave., Huntington
No reviews yet
Grilled Chicken Bruschetta
$24.95
Fried Chicken Bruschetta
$23.95
More about Portofino - Huntington - 395 New York Ave.
Browse other tasty dishes in Huntington
Sauteed Spinach
California Rolls
Ceviche
French Fries
Dumplings
Carne Asada
Crispy Beef
Reuben
More near Huntington to explore
Northport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Plainview
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Woodbury
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Melville
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Commack
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
Oyster Bay
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
East Northport
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Huntington Station
Avg 5
(3 restaurants)
Deer Park
Avg 4.5
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2066 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(52 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(150 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(287 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1598 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(169 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(984 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(145 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston