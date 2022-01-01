Burritos in Huntington
Huntington restaurants that serve burritos
More about Tommy Tacos
TACOS
Tommy Tacos
821 New York Ave Huntington, NY 11743, Huntington
|HELLFIRE SPICY CRUMBLED WAYGU BEEF BURRITO
|$14.50
|CARNE ASADA (STEAK) BURRITO
|$15.00
Our carne asada (steak) is marinated then seared to perfection, served in a Mission Style burrito stuffed with Mexican Rice, Black OR Pinto Beans, Monterey Jack Cheese, and finished off with chopped onion, cilantro, guacamole and choice of salsa.
|PULLED CHICKEN BURRITO
|$14.00
Our chicken is dry-rubbed with a mild spice mix, pan-seared then pulled, served in a Mission Style burrito stuffed with Mexican rice, black OR pinto Beans, Monterey Jack cheese, and finished off with chopped onion, cilantro, guacamole, and choice of salsa.