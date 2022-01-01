Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Huntington

Go
Huntington restaurants
Toast

Huntington restaurants that serve burritos

Tommy Tacos image

TACOS

Tommy Tacos

821 New York Ave Huntington, NY 11743, Huntington

Avg 4 (90 reviews)
Takeout
HELLFIRE SPICY CRUMBLED WAYGU BEEF BURRITO$14.50
CARNE ASADA (STEAK) BURRITO$15.00
Our carne asada (steak) is marinated then seared to perfection, served in a Mission Style burrito stuffed with Mexican Rice, Black OR Pinto Beans, Monterey Jack Cheese, and finished off with chopped onion, cilantro, guacamole and choice of salsa.
PULLED CHICKEN BURRITO$14.00
Our chicken is dry-rubbed with a mild spice mix, pan-seared then pulled, served in a Mission Style burrito stuffed with Mexican rice, black OR pinto Beans, Monterey Jack cheese, and finished off with chopped onion, cilantro, guacamole, and choice of salsa.
More about Tommy Tacos
Item pic

 

Hatch - Huntington

286 Main Street, Huntington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Loaded Breakfast Burrito$15.25
scrambled eggs, hash browns, applewood smoked bacon, crumbled sausage, black beans, cheddar & jack cheese. topped with pico de gallo, ranchero sauce & salsa verde
More about Hatch - Huntington

Browse other tasty dishes in Huntington

Brulee

Vegetable Dumplings

Miso Soup

Salmon

Wontons

Rigatoni

Curry Chicken

French Toast

Map

More near Huntington to explore

Northport

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Oyster Bay

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Melville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Plainview

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Woodbury

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Huntington Station

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

East Northport

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Commack

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Deer Park

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1832 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (136 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1469 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (159 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (898 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston