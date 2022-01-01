Cake in Huntington

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

TOA Asian Fusion-Melville image

 

TOA Asian Fusion-Melville

873 Walt Whitman Road, Melville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lava Cake$8.00
Sushi Cake$17.00
Layered sushi rice topped with tuna, avacado, eel with eel sauce and spicy mayo
More about TOA Asian Fusion-Melville
Piccola Bussola (631) 692-6300 image

 

Piccola Bussola (631) 692-6300

970 W. Jericho Tpke., Huntington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Mousse cake$8.00
More about Piccola Bussola (631) 692-6300
Primo Piatto image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Primo Piatto

138 E Main St, Huntington,

Avg 4.4 (640 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Cake$8.95
Served warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream
More about Primo Piatto
Tommy Tacos image

TACOS

Tommy Tacos

821 New York Ave Huntington, NY 11743, Huntington

Avg 4 (90 reviews)
Takeout
CHURRO FUNNEL CAKE$6.50
A large crispy churro dusted with cinnamon + sugar, drizzled with your choice of dulce de leche (caramel) or chocolate sauce.
More about Tommy Tacos
Item pic

 

Yaaas Tea Huntington

347 New York Ave, Huntington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Cloud Roll Cake$4.95
Soft chocolate chiffon cake with very light and fresh cream, gently rolled together and served per slice
Red Velvet Boxed Cake$7.95
A lighter version of the traditional American Red Velvet cake, with chiffon base, smooth and fresh cream filling
Strawberry Mousse Cake$4.95
Sweet strawberry and fresh cream mousse on a base of soft chocolate chiffon cake.
More about Yaaas Tea Huntington
Consumer pic

RAMEN • NOODLES

MB Ramen

335 New York Ave, Huntington

Avg 4.7 (4687 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Side of Naruto Fish Cake (6pcs) •$3.00
More about MB Ramen
TOA Asian Fusion - Huntington image

SUSHI

TOA Asian Fusion - Huntington

369 New York Ave, Huntington

Avg 4.6 (1009 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sushi Cake$17.00
Layered sushi rice topped with tuna, avacado, eel with eel sauce and spicy mayo
Lava Cake$9.00
More about TOA Asian Fusion - Huntington

