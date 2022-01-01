Cake in Huntington
Huntington restaurants that serve cake
TOA Asian Fusion-Melville
873 Walt Whitman Road, Melville
|Lava Cake
|$8.00
|Sushi Cake
|$17.00
Layered sushi rice topped with tuna, avacado, eel with eel sauce and spicy mayo
Piccola Bussola (631) 692-6300
970 W. Jericho Tpke., Huntington
|Chocolate Mousse cake
|$8.00
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Primo Piatto
138 E Main St, Huntington,
|Chocolate Cake
|$8.95
Served warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream
TACOS
Tommy Tacos
821 New York Ave Huntington, NY 11743, Huntington
|CHURRO FUNNEL CAKE
|$6.50
A large crispy churro dusted with cinnamon + sugar, drizzled with your choice of dulce de leche (caramel) or chocolate sauce.
Yaaas Tea Huntington
347 New York Ave, Huntington
|Chocolate Cloud Roll Cake
|$4.95
Soft chocolate chiffon cake with very light and fresh cream, gently rolled together and served per slice
|Red Velvet Boxed Cake
|$7.95
A lighter version of the traditional American Red Velvet cake, with chiffon base, smooth and fresh cream filling
|Strawberry Mousse Cake
|$4.95
Sweet strawberry and fresh cream mousse on a base of soft chocolate chiffon cake.
RAMEN • NOODLES
MB Ramen
335 New York Ave, Huntington
|Side of Naruto Fish Cake (6pcs) •
|$3.00