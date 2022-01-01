Calamari in Huntington
Huntington restaurants that serve calamari
TOA Asian Fusion-Melville
873 Walt Whitman Road, Melville
|Crispy Calamari
|$9.00
Breaded & crispy fried calamari rings served with lemongrass sweet chili sauce
Piccola Bussola (631) 692-6300
970 W. Jericho Tpke., Huntington
|Calamari Marinara
|Fried Calamari
served with a pan of fresh marinanra sauce
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Primo Piatto
138 E Main St, Huntington,
|Calamari
|$15.50
Classic Sicilian style ragu, lemon wedges
Matteo's of Huntington
300 W. Jericho Turnpike,, Huntington
|Calamari Fritti
lemon, parsley, Pomodoro
HAMBURGERS
The Shed Restaurant
54 New St, Huntington
|Calamari*
|$13.10
Fried, sweet peppers, tomato vinaigrette