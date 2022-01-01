Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cannolis in
Huntington
/
Huntington
/
Cannolis
Huntington restaurants that serve cannolis
Piccola Bussola (631) 692-6300
970 W. Jericho Tpke., Huntington
No reviews yet
Cannoli
$8.00
More about Piccola Bussola (631) 692-6300
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Primo Piatto
138 E Main St, Huntington,
Avg 4.4
(640 reviews)
Cannoli
$7.95
Four miniature cannoli with chocolate chip filling dusted with powdered sugar.
More about Primo Piatto
