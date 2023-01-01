Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cappuccino in Huntington

Go
Huntington restaurants
Toast

Huntington restaurants that serve cappuccino

Consumer pic

 

Hatch Brunch

286 Main Street, Huntington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cappuccino$4.95
More about Hatch Brunch
Item pic

 

YAAAS TEA-Huntington - 347 New York Ave

347 New York Ave, Huntington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cappuccino$4.50
Rich espresso with steamed milk and foam.
More about YAAAS TEA-Huntington - 347 New York Ave

Browse other tasty dishes in Huntington

Soba Noodles

Chicken Teriyaki

Stuffed Mushrooms

Egg Rolls

Penne

Wonton Soup

Wontons

Crab Rangoon

Map

More near Huntington to explore

Northport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Melville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Oyster Bay

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Plainview

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Woodbury

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Huntington Station

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

East Northport

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Commack

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Deer Park

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1973 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (144 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (280 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1532 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (166 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (964 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (133 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston