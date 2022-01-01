Carne asada tacos in Huntington
Besito Mexican - Huntington, NY
402 New York Avenue, Huntington
|Iron Skillet Tacos Carne Asada*
|$29.95
Grilled marinated skirt steak, queso chihuahua, poblano rajas, pico de gallo, salsa verde cruda. Served with warm corn tortillas. (Salsas served on side. Served from the skillet, easy to reheat if desired). (GLUTEN FREE)
TACOS
Tommy Tacos
821 New York Ave Huntington, NY 11743, Huntington
|Carne Asada (Steak) Taco
|$4.75
Our carne asada (steak) is marinated then seared to perfection, served in your choice of either a corn tortilla (made from 100% Nixtamalized corn) or flour tortilla topped "Tom's Way" with chopped onion, cilantro, guacamole, and your choice of salsa.