Cheesecake in Huntington

Huntington restaurants that serve cheesecake

TOA Asian Fusion-Melville image

 

TOA Asian Fusion-Melville

873 Walt Whitman Road, Melville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
New York Cheesecake$8.00
More about TOA Asian Fusion-Melville
Piccola Bussola (631) 692-6300 image

 

Piccola Bussola (631) 692-6300

970 W. Jericho Tpke., Huntington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheesecake$8.00
More about Piccola Bussola (631) 692-6300
Primo Piatto image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Primo Piatto

138 E Main St, Huntington,

Avg 4.4 (640 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheesecake$8.95
Classic cream cheese cake with a graham cracker crust served with whipped cream.
More about Primo Piatto
Banner pic

 

Matteo's of Huntington

300 W. Jericho Turnpike,, Huntington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
NY Cheesecake$9.50
creamy cheesecake, graham cracker crust, fresh strawberry drizzle
More about Matteo's of Huntington
Item pic

 

Yaaas Tea Huntington

347 New York Ave, Huntington

No reviews yet
Takeout
New York Cheesecake$4.95
Creamy and light cheesecake baked on a daily basis. A great dessert for those looking for a soft treat.
More about Yaaas Tea Huntington

