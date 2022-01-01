Chicken salad in Huntington
Huntington restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Tommy Tacos
TACOS
Tommy Tacos
821 New York Ave Huntington, NY 11743, Huntington
|PULLED CHICKEN STREET SALAD
|$14.25
Chopped romaine lettuce, bacon, roasted corn, braised black or pinto beans, chopped green onions and tomatoes, cotija cheese, crumbled crispy tortilla, and your choice of dressing on the side.
More about Portofino - Huntington - 395 New York Ave.
Portofino - Huntington - 395 New York Ave.
395 New York Ave., Huntington
|LN - Chicken Caesar Salad
|$13.00
Romaine lettuce & shaved Romano cheese tossed with creamy Caesar dressing topped with croutons & grilled chicken
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$17.95
spicy fried chicken, mixed greens, plum tomatoes, cucumbers & blue cheese dressing