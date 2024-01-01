Chopped salad in Huntington

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Piccola Bussola (631) 692-6300 image

 

Piccola Bussola of Huntington

970 W. Jericho Tpke., Huntington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Salad$0.00
iceberg, arugula, radicchio, endive, tomatoes, onions, roasted peppers, & cucumbers, in a balsamic vinaigrette
Chopped Antipasto Salad$0.00
iceberg, tomato, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, asparagus, olives, prosciutto di parma, genoa salami & sharp provolone cheese, in a balsamic vinaigrette
More about Piccola Bussola of Huntington
Vauxhall image

HAMBURGERS

Vauxhall

26 clinton Ave, Huntington

Avg 4.6 (1146 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chopped Wedge Salad$14.00
Iceberg, Bacon, Tomato, Blue CHeese Crumble, Blue Cheese Dressing
More about Vauxhall

