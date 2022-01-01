Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Huntington

Huntington restaurants
Toast

Huntington restaurants that serve clams

Piccola Bussola (631) 692-6300 image

 

Piccola Bussola (631) 692-6300

970 W. Jericho Tpke., Huntington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Baked Clams
"Oreganato Style" topped with seasoned bread crumbs, garlic, and parmesan cheese
White Clam Sauce
More about Piccola Bussola (631) 692-6300
Primo Piatto image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Primo Piatto

138 E Main St, Huntington,

Avg 4.4 (640 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Drunken Clam$14.00
fresh clams, lemon, chilies, pecorino, topped with fresh herbs
Linguini White Clam Sauce$23.00
little neck clams cooked with garlic, chilies, and white wine
More about Primo Piatto
Item pic

 

Matteo's of Huntington

300 W. Jericho Turnpike,, Huntington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Baked Clams
toasted breadcrumbs, olive oil, garlic
Clams Pasta
little neck clams, red or white
More about Matteo's of Huntington
The Shed Restaurant image

HAMBURGERS

The Shed Restaurant

54 New St, Huntington

Avg 4.5 (937 reviews)
Takeout
Baked Clams*$16.30
Chopped, breadcrumbs, lemon, herbs
More about The Shed Restaurant

