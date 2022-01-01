Clams in Huntington
Huntington restaurants that serve clams
More about Piccola Bussola (631) 692-6300
Piccola Bussola (631) 692-6300
970 W. Jericho Tpke., Huntington
|Baked Clams
"Oreganato Style" topped with seasoned bread crumbs, garlic, and parmesan cheese
|White Clam Sauce
More about Primo Piatto
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Primo Piatto
138 E Main St, Huntington,
|Drunken Clam
|$14.00
fresh clams, lemon, chilies, pecorino, topped with fresh herbs
|Linguini White Clam Sauce
|$23.00
little neck clams cooked with garlic, chilies, and white wine
More about Matteo's of Huntington
Matteo's of Huntington
300 W. Jericho Turnpike,, Huntington
|Baked Clams
toasted breadcrumbs, olive oil, garlic
|Clams Pasta
little neck clams, red or white