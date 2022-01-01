Cookies in Huntington

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Huntington restaurants that serve cookies
TACOS
Tommy Tacos
821 New York Ave Huntington, NY 11743, Huntington
Avg 4
(90 reviews)
GIRL SCOUT COOKIES ( CREDIT CARDS WILL BE CHARGED TAX 100% WILL GO TO SCOUTS)
$5.00
More about Tommy Tacos
HAMBURGERS
The Shed Restaurant
54 New St, Huntington
Avg 4.5
(937 reviews)
Box of cookies*
$7.00
More about The Shed Restaurant
