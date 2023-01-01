Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy tacos in Huntington

Go
Huntington restaurants
Toast

Huntington restaurants that serve crispy tacos

Street Tacos Crispy Shrimp image

 

Besito Mexican - Huntington, NY - 402 New York Ave.

402 New York Avenue, Huntington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Street Tacos Crispy Shrimp$19.95
3 soft tacos. Chipotle crema, salsa molcajete, queso fresco, red cabbage, green scallions, micro greens. Served on soft warm corn tortillas. (PESCATARIAN, CONTAINS SHELLFISH)
Street Tacos Crispy Fish$19.95
3 soft tacos. Baja style fish, jalapeno citrus salsa, pico de gallo, micro greens. Served on soft warm corn tortillas. (PESCATARIAN)
More about Besito Mexican - Huntington, NY - 402 New York Ave.
Tommy Tacos image

TACOS

Tommy Tacos

821 New York Ave Huntington, NY 11743, Huntington

Avg 4 (90 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Crispy Soy Chicken Taco (Vegan)$4.25
100% plant-based spicy soy chicken chunks are for any vegan looking for a kick. Served in your choice of flour or 100% Nixtamalized corn tortilla topped off with chopped onion, cilantro, and choice of salsa. * Recommend adding guacamole.
More about Tommy Tacos

Browse other tasty dishes in Huntington

Short Ribs

Edamame

Seaweed Salad

Fried Rice

Lobster Rolls

Cheesecake

Shrimp Fried Rice

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Huntington to explore

Northport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Plainview

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Woodbury

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Melville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Commack

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Oyster Bay

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Huntington Station

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

East Northport

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Deer Park

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2081 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1616 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (168 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (994 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (150 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston