Crispy tacos in Huntington
Huntington restaurants that serve crispy tacos
More about Besito Mexican - Huntington, NY - 402 New York Ave.
Besito Mexican - Huntington, NY - 402 New York Ave.
402 New York Avenue, Huntington
|Street Tacos Crispy Shrimp
|$19.95
3 soft tacos. Chipotle crema, salsa molcajete, queso fresco, red cabbage, green scallions, micro greens. Served on soft warm corn tortillas. (PESCATARIAN, CONTAINS SHELLFISH)
|Street Tacos Crispy Fish
|$19.95
3 soft tacos. Baja style fish, jalapeno citrus salsa, pico de gallo, micro greens. Served on soft warm corn tortillas. (PESCATARIAN)
More about Tommy Tacos
TACOS
Tommy Tacos
821 New York Ave Huntington, NY 11743, Huntington
|Spicy Crispy Soy Chicken Taco (Vegan)
|$4.25
100% plant-based spicy soy chicken chunks are for any vegan looking for a kick. Served in your choice of flour or 100% Nixtamalized corn tortilla topped off with chopped onion, cilantro, and choice of salsa. * Recommend adding guacamole.