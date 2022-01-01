Curry in Huntington
Huntington restaurants that serve curry
More about TOA Asian Fusion-Melville
TOA Asian Fusion-Melville
873 Walt Whitman Road, Melville
|Thai Red Curry Casserole
|$19.00
String beans, potato & tofu in spicy coconut curry sauce
More about TOA Asian Fusion - Huntington
SUSHI
TOA Asian Fusion - Huntington
369 New York Ave, Huntington
|Thai Red Curry Casserole
String beans, potato & tofu in spicy coconut curry sauce
|Lunch-Red Curry Seafood
|$15.00
Mixed lobster, shrimp, scallops, string beans, potatoes & tofu in spicy coconut curry sauce