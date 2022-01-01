Dumplings in Huntington
TOA Asian Fusion-Melville
873 Walt Whitman Road, Melville
|Vegetable Dumpling (4)
|$6.00
|Chicken Dumpling (4)
|$8.00
|Shrimp Dumpling Noodle Soup
|$9.00
Homemade shrimp dumplings with udon noodles & veghetables
RAMEN • NOODLES
MB Ramen
335 New York Ave, Huntington
|Chili Dumplings •
|$10.00
Crispy Pork Dumplings (6pcs), Spicy Sesame Sauce, Spicy Ground Pork, Scallions, & Sesame Seeds.
|Crispy Pork Dumplings •
|$8.00
Crispy Pork Dumplings (6pcs), Pickled Vegetables, Scallions, Sesame Seeds, & Gyoza Sauce.
|Crispy Vegetable Dumplings •
|$8.00
Crispy Edamame Dumplings (6pcs), Pickled Vegetables, Scallions, Sesame Seeds, & Gyoza Sauce.