Enchiladas in Huntington

Huntington restaurants
Huntington restaurants that serve enchiladas

Besito Mexican - Huntington, NY - 402 New York Ave.

402 New York Avenue, Huntington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Special Enchilada Mariscos$35.95
Two soft corn tortillas, staffed with lobster, crab meat, shrimp, mahi mahi, corn, baked in roasted red bell pepper-habanero cream salsa, melted Chihuahua cheese, crispy calamari, queso fresco.
Enchilada Mixtas$26.95
Grilled skirt steak, chicken, chorizo, salsa guajillo con crema, sweet plantains, queso fresco, crema, onions, cilantro. (GLUTEN FREE)
Special Enchilada de Camaron$34.00
Two corn tortillas stuffed with guajillo marinated sauteed shrimp, onions and peppers baked on a roasted tomato jalapeno cream sauce, melted chihuahua cheese and pickled cabbage salad.
Cactus Cafe Huntington (NEW) - 212 East Main Street

212 East Main Street, Huntington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SHRIMP ENCHILADAS$14.00
CHICKEN ENCHILADAS$12.50
CHEESE ENCHILADAS$10.00
