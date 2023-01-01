Enchiladas in Huntington
Besito Mexican - Huntington, NY - 402 New York Ave.
402 New York Avenue, Huntington
|Special Enchilada Mariscos
|$35.95
Two soft corn tortillas, staffed with lobster, crab meat, shrimp, mahi mahi, corn, baked in roasted red bell pepper-habanero cream salsa, melted Chihuahua cheese, crispy calamari, queso fresco.
|Enchilada Mixtas
|$26.95
Grilled skirt steak, chicken, chorizo, salsa guajillo con crema, sweet plantains, queso fresco, crema, onions, cilantro. (GLUTEN FREE)
|Special Enchilada de Camaron
|$34.00
Two corn tortillas stuffed with guajillo marinated sauteed shrimp, onions and peppers baked on a roasted tomato jalapeno cream sauce, melted chihuahua cheese and pickled cabbage salad.