French fries in Huntington

Huntington restaurants
Huntington restaurants that serve french fries

Primo Piatto image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Primo Piatto

138 E Main St, Huntington,

Avg 4.4 (640 reviews)
Side French Fries$7.95
French Fries
Restaurant banner

 

Portofino - Huntington - 395 New York Ave.

395 New York Ave., Huntington

No reviews yet
Side French Fries$4.25
