Fried pickles in
Huntington
/
Huntington
/
Fried Pickles
Huntington restaurants that serve fried pickles
HAMBURGERS
The Shed Restaurant - Huntington, NY
54 New St, Huntington
Avg 4.5
(937 reviews)
Fried Pickles*
$10.50
buttermilk dressing
More about The Shed Restaurant - Huntington, NY
Hatch Brunch
286 Main Street, Huntington
No reviews yet
Fried Pickles
$14.75
Served with a spicy alabama bbq sauce
More about Hatch Brunch
