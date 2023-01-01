Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried pickles in Huntington

Go
Huntington restaurants
Toast

Huntington restaurants that serve fried pickles

Item pic

HAMBURGERS

The Shed Restaurant - Huntington, NY

54 New St, Huntington

Avg 4.5 (937 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Pickles*$10.50
buttermilk dressing
More about The Shed Restaurant - Huntington, NY
Item pic

 

Hatch Brunch

286 Main Street, Huntington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Pickles$14.75
Served with a spicy alabama bbq sauce
More about Hatch Brunch

Browse other tasty dishes in Huntington

Rice Balls

Egg Rolls

Chicken Sandwiches

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Shrimp Curry

Lo Mein

Shrimp Fried Rice

Lobsters

Map

More near Huntington to explore

Northport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Melville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Plainview

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Woodbury

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Oyster Bay

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Huntington Station

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

East Northport

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Commack

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Deer Park

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1914 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (141 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1482 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (163 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (938 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (119 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston