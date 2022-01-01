Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fried zucchini in
Huntington
/
Huntington
/
Fried Zucchini
Huntington restaurants that serve fried zucchini
Piccola Bussola (631) 692-6300
970 W. Jericho Tpke., Huntington
No reviews yet
Fried Zucchini
served with a pan of fresh marinara sauce
More about Piccola Bussola (631) 692-6300
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Primo Piatto
138 E Main St, Huntington,
Avg 4.4
(640 reviews)
Zucchini Fries
$7.95
With Basil Aioli
More about Primo Piatto
Browse other tasty dishes in Huntington
Gyoza
Fish Tacos
Tacos
Shrimp Noodle Soup
Summer Rolls
Garden Salad
Shrimp Tempura
Shrimp Lo Mein
More near Huntington to explore
Northport
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Plainview
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Woodbury
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Melville
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Oyster Bay
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Huntington Station
Avg 5
(4 restaurants)
East Northport
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Deer Park
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Commack
Avg 4.1
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1619 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(58 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(45 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(120 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(243 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1357 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(152 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(833 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(78 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston