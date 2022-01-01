Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Huntington

Go
Huntington restaurants
Toast

Huntington restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Quesadilla Grilled Chicken image

 

Besito Mexican - Huntington, NY

402 New York Avenue, Huntington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadilla Grilled Chicken$18.95
Queso chihuahua, poblano rajas, salsa verde cruda, pico de gallo, crema
Ensalada Mexicana Grilled Chicken$26.95
Besito's specialty Mexicana salad with Grilled Chicken, mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, roasted corn, avocado, queso fresco, chipotle cream dressing (dressing on side). (GLUTEN FREE. PESCATARIAN. CONTAINS NUTS.)
Iron Skillet Tacos Grilled Chicken$24.95
Grilled marinated chicken, queso chihuahua, poblano rajas, salsa verde cruda. Served with warm corn tortillas. (Salsas served on side). (GLUTEN FREE)
More about Besito Mexican - Huntington, NY
Primo Piatto image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Primo Piatto

138 E Main St, Huntington,

Avg 4.4 (640 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.95
basil aioli, tomato jam, burrata, arugula, whole wheat bread
More about Primo Piatto
Item pic

HAMBURGERS

The Shed Restaurant

54 New St, Huntington

Avg 4.5 (937 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Grilled Chicken w/ fries*$12.00
Grilled Chicken Paillard*$18.80
Arugula, tomato, radish, balsamic glaze, parmesan crisp
More about The Shed Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Huntington

Shrimp Tempura Rolls

Chicken Fried Rice

Lobsters

Sweet Potato Fries

Scallops

Volcano Rolls

Salmon Avocado Rolls

Sashimi Salad

Map

More near Huntington to explore

Northport

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Plainview

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Woodbury

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Melville

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Oyster Bay

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Huntington Station

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Deer Park

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

East Northport

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Commack

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1604 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1340 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (830 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston