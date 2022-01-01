Grilled chicken in Huntington
Huntington restaurants that serve grilled chicken
Besito Mexican - Huntington, NY
402 New York Avenue, Huntington
|Quesadilla Grilled Chicken
|$18.95
Queso chihuahua, poblano rajas, salsa verde cruda, pico de gallo, crema
|Ensalada Mexicana Grilled Chicken
|$26.95
Besito's specialty Mexicana salad with Grilled Chicken, mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, roasted corn, avocado, queso fresco, chipotle cream dressing (dressing on side). (GLUTEN FREE. PESCATARIAN. CONTAINS NUTS.)
|Iron Skillet Tacos Grilled Chicken
|$24.95
Grilled marinated chicken, queso chihuahua, poblano rajas, salsa verde cruda. Served with warm corn tortillas. (Salsas served on side). (GLUTEN FREE)
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Primo Piatto
138 E Main St, Huntington,
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.95
basil aioli, tomato jam, burrata, arugula, whole wheat bread