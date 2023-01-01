Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hibiscus tea in Huntington

Huntington restaurants
Huntington restaurants that serve hibiscus tea

The Foood Spot

1870 E Jericho Turnpike Unit 6, Huntington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sorrel (Cold Hibiscus & Ginger Tea)$4.50
More about The Foood Spot
RAMEN • NOODLES

MB Ramen - Huntington

335 New York Ave, Huntington

Avg 4.7 (4687 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Beachball Tea Strawberry Hibiscus$5.00
More about MB Ramen - Huntington

