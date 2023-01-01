Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Muffins in
Huntington
/
Huntington
/
Muffins
Huntington restaurants that serve muffins
HAMBURGERS
The Shed Restaurant - Huntington, NY
54 New St, Huntington
Avg 4.5
(937 reviews)
English Muffin*
$2.75
More about The Shed Restaurant - Huntington, NY
Hatch Brunch
286 Main Street, Huntington
No reviews yet
English Muffin
$2.25
More about Hatch Brunch
