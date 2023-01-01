Nachos in Huntington
Tommy Tacos
821 New York Ave Huntington, NY 11743, Huntington
|BRAISED SHORT RIB NACHOS
|$16.00
Crispy tortilla chips with Monterey jack cheese, beans, salsa, chopped onions, scallions, jalapenos, guacamole, cilantro drizzled with sour cream. Served with a side of our famous chile queso.
|PULLED CHICKEN NACHOS
|$15.00
Crispy tortilla chips with Monterey jack cheese, beans, salsa, chopped onions, scallions, jalapenos, guacamole, cilantro drizzled with sour cream. Served with a side of our famous chile queso.
|STREET NACHOS
|$12.00
Crispy tortilla chips with Monterey jack cheese, beans, salsa, chopped onions, scallions, jalapenos, guacamole, cilantro drizzled with sour cream. Served with a side of our famous chile queso.