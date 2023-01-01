Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Huntington

Huntington restaurants
Huntington restaurants that serve nachos

Tommy Tacos image

TACOS

Tommy Tacos

821 New York Ave Huntington, NY 11743, Huntington

Avg 4 (90 reviews)
Takeout
BRAISED SHORT RIB NACHOS$16.00
Crispy tortilla chips with Monterey jack cheese, beans, salsa, chopped onions, scallions, jalapenos, guacamole, cilantro drizzled with sour cream. Served with a side of our famous chile queso.
PULLED CHICKEN NACHOS$15.00
Crispy tortilla chips with Monterey jack cheese, beans, salsa, chopped onions, scallions, jalapenos, guacamole, cilantro drizzled with sour cream. Served with a side of our famous chile queso.
STREET NACHOS$12.00
Crispy tortilla chips with Monterey jack cheese, beans, salsa, chopped onions, scallions, jalapenos, guacamole, cilantro drizzled with sour cream. Served with a side of our famous chile queso.
More about Tommy Tacos
Tony's Tacos image

 

Tony's Tacos - of Huntington

281 Main Street, Huntington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Nachos Fries$13.00
Hand-cut Fries topped with pico, beans, jalapeños , shredded cheese and sour cream
More about Tony's Tacos - of Huntington

