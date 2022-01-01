Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Oreo cake in Huntington

Huntington restaurants
Huntington restaurants that serve oreo cake

YAAAS TEA-Huntington - 347 New York Ave

347 New York Ave, Huntington

Takeout
Oreo Nutella Jar Cake$6.95
Chocolate chiffon cake layered with fresh cream and Oreo crumbs topped with more Oreo dark chocolate pearls and Nutella
More about YAAAS TEA-Huntington - 347 New York Ave
SUSHI

TOA Asian Fusion - Huntington - 369 New York Ave

369 New York Ave, Huntington

Avg 4.6 (1009 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Oreo Nutella Cake Jar$7.95
Chocolate chiffon cake layered with fresh vanilla cream and oreo crumbs. Decorated with vanilla fresh cream, oreo, crispy chocolate pearls and chocolate curls and nutella.
More about TOA Asian Fusion - Huntington - 369 New York Ave

