Oreo cake in Huntington
Huntington restaurants that serve oreo cake
More about YAAAS TEA-Huntington - 347 New York Ave
YAAAS TEA-Huntington - 347 New York Ave
347 New York Ave, Huntington
|Oreo Nutella Jar Cake
|$6.95
Chocolate chiffon cake layered with fresh cream and Oreo crumbs topped with more Oreo dark chocolate pearls and Nutella
More about TOA Asian Fusion - Huntington - 369 New York Ave
SUSHI
TOA Asian Fusion - Huntington - 369 New York Ave
369 New York Ave, Huntington
|Oreo Nutella Cake Jar
|$7.95
Chocolate chiffon cake layered with fresh vanilla cream and oreo crumbs. Decorated with vanilla fresh cream, oreo, crispy chocolate pearls and chocolate curls and nutella.