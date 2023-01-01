Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pretzels in
Huntington
/
Huntington
/
Pretzels
Huntington restaurants that serve pretzels
The Rust and Gold
80 Gerard St, Huntington
No reviews yet
Everything Spiced Pretzel
$14.00
R&G cheese sauce, honey mustard, french's yellow mustard
More about The Rust and Gold
Leilu
10 NEW ST, Huntington
No reviews yet
Classic Pretzel
$15.00
Side of house made sauces for dipping
More about Leilu
