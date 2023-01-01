Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in Huntington

Huntington restaurants
Huntington restaurants that serve pretzels

The Rust and Gold image

 

The Rust and Gold

80 Gerard St, Huntington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Everything Spiced Pretzel$14.00
R&G cheese sauce, honey mustard, french's yellow mustard
More about The Rust and Gold
Consumer pic

 

Leilu

10 NEW ST, Huntington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Classic Pretzel$15.00
Side of house made sauces for dipping
More about Leilu

