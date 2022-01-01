Quesadillas in Huntington
Huntington restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Besito Mexican - Huntington, NY
Besito Mexican - Huntington, NY
402 New York Avenue, Huntington
|Kids Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.95
2 soft corn tortillas folded in half filled with chicken and Chihuahua cheese served with a ramekin of salsa ranchera
|Quesadilla Grilled Chicken
|$18.95
Queso chihuahua, poblano rajas, salsa verde cruda, pico de gallo, crema
|Quesadilla Shrimp
|$19.95
Grilled Shrimp quesadilla, Queso chihuahua, poblano rajas, salsa verde cruda, pico de gallo, crema
More about Tommy Tacos
TACOS
Tommy Tacos
821 New York Ave Huntington, NY 11743, Huntington
|SPICY SOY-RIZO QUESADILLA
|$14.00
Our vegan "Soy-Rizo" is made from gluten free textured vegetable protein (TVP) packed with flavor that makes it taste like a ground chorizo, pressed between two crispy flour tortillas with Monterey Jack cheese, chopped green onions, jalapenos, and a side of Tommy's secret dipping sauce. *NO BACON
|SEASONAL VEGGIE QUESADILLA
|$14.00
Sautee of wild mushroom asada pressed between two crispy flour tortillas with melted Monterey Jack Cheese, crispy bacon bits, chopped green onions, jalapenos, and a side of Tommy's secret dipping sauce.
|QUESADILLA
|$11.00
2 crispy flour tortillas pressed together filled with melted Monterey Jack cheese, crispy bacon bits, chopped green onions, jalapenos and a side of Tommy's secret dipping sauce.