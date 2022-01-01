Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Huntington

Go
Huntington restaurants
Toast

Huntington restaurants that serve quesadillas

Quesadilla Grilled Chicken image

 

Besito Mexican - Huntington, NY

402 New York Avenue, Huntington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Chicken Quesadilla$11.95
2 soft corn tortillas folded in half filled with chicken and Chihuahua cheese served with a ramekin of salsa ranchera
Quesadilla Grilled Chicken$18.95
Queso chihuahua, poblano rajas, salsa verde cruda, pico de gallo, crema
Quesadilla Shrimp$19.95
Grilled Shrimp quesadilla, Queso chihuahua, poblano rajas, salsa verde cruda, pico de gallo, crema
More about Besito Mexican - Huntington, NY
Tommy Tacos image

TACOS

Tommy Tacos

821 New York Ave Huntington, NY 11743, Huntington

Avg 4 (90 reviews)
Takeout
SPICY SOY-RIZO QUESADILLA$14.00
Our vegan "Soy-Rizo" is made from gluten free textured vegetable protein (TVP) packed with flavor that makes it taste like a ground chorizo, pressed between two crispy flour tortillas with Monterey Jack cheese, chopped green onions, jalapenos, and a side of Tommy's secret dipping sauce. *NO BACON
SEASONAL VEGGIE QUESADILLA$14.00
Sautee of wild mushroom asada pressed between two crispy flour tortillas with melted Monterey Jack Cheese, crispy bacon bits, chopped green onions, jalapenos, and a side of Tommy's secret dipping sauce.
QUESADILLA$11.00
2 crispy flour tortillas pressed together filled with melted Monterey Jack cheese, crispy bacon bits, chopped green onions, jalapenos and a side of Tommy's secret dipping sauce.
More about Tommy Tacos
Item pic

 

Tony's Tacos

281 Main Street, Huntington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cheese Quesadilla$9.00
Stuffed 10" Flour Pizzadilla, 6 slice round quesadilla, stuffed with mozzarella, cheddar & melted cheese
Cheese Quesadilla$9.00
More about Tony's Tacos

Browse other tasty dishes in Huntington

Calamari

Shrimp Tempura Rolls

Wonton Noodle Soup

Sweet Potato Tempura Rolls

Garden Salad

Custard

Avocado Salad

Yakitori

Map

More near Huntington to explore

Northport

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Plainview

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Woodbury

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Melville

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Oyster Bay

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Huntington Station

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Deer Park

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

East Northport

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Commack

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1604 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1340 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (830 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston