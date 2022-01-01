Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Reuben in
Huntington
/
Huntington
/
Reuben
Huntington restaurants that serve reuben
HAMBURGERS
The Shed Restaurant
54 New St, Huntington
Avg 4.5
(937 reviews)
Reuben*
$15.60
Corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, shed sauce
More about The Shed Restaurant
The Shed Gift Cards
54 New Street, Huntington
No reviews yet
Reuben*
$15.25
Corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, shed sauce
More about The Shed Gift Cards
