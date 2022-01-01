Shrimp quesadillas in Huntington
Huntington restaurants that serve shrimp quesadillas
More about Besito Mexican - Huntington, NY
Besito Mexican - Huntington, NY
402 New York Avenue, Huntington
|Quesadilla Shrimp
|$19.95
Grilled Shrimp quesadilla, Queso chihuahua, poblano rajas, salsa verde cruda, pico de gallo, crema
More about Tommy Tacos
TACOS
Tommy Tacos
821 New York Ave Huntington, NY 11743, Huntington
|BLACKENED SHRIMP QUESADILLA
|$15.50
Blackened grilled shrimp served between two crispy flour tortillas filled with Monterey Jack cheese, bacon bits, chopped green onion, jalapenos, and a side of Tommy's secret dipping sauce.