Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti in Huntington

Go
Huntington restaurants
Toast

Huntington restaurants that serve spaghetti

Primo Piatto image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Primo Piatto

138 E Main St, Huntington,

Avg 4.4 (640 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spaghetti & Meatballs$19.75
Classic Spaghetti With Papa J's Meatballs.
More about Primo Piatto
Item pic

 

Matteo's of Huntington

300 W. Jericho Turnpike,, Huntington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Squid Ink Spaghetti
bay scallops, pancetta, roasted garlic
More about Matteo's of Huntington

Browse other tasty dishes in Huntington

Sashimi Salad

Teriyaki Chicken

Sashimi

Shrimp Soup

Crab Rangoon

Eel

Chicken Fried Rice

Ravioli

Map

More near Huntington to explore

Northport

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Plainview

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Woodbury

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Melville

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Oyster Bay

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Huntington Station

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Deer Park

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

East Northport

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Commack

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1604 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1340 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (830 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston