Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Huntington

Go
Huntington restaurants
Toast

Huntington restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

The Shed Restaurant image

HAMBURGERS

The Shed Restaurant

54 New St, Huntington

Avg 4.5 (937 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries*$7.95
(GF)
More about The Shed Restaurant
The Shed Gift Cards image

 

The Shed Gift Cards

54 New Street, Huntington

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries*$7.95
(GF)
More about The Shed Gift Cards

Browse other tasty dishes in Huntington

Shrimp Soup

Crab Rangoon

Tuna Rolls

Spaghetti

Shrimp Tacos

Penne

Noodle Soup

Mongolian Chicken

Map

More near Huntington to explore

Northport

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Plainview

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Woodbury

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Melville

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Oyster Bay

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Huntington Station

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Deer Park

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

East Northport

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Commack

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1604 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1340 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (830 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston