Tacos in Huntington
Huntington restaurants that serve tacos
Besito Mexican - Huntington, NY
402 New York Avenue, Huntington
|Street Tacos Crispy Fish
|$17.95
3 soft tacos. Baja style fish, jalapeno citrus salsa, pico de gallo, micro greens. Served on soft warm corn tortillas. (PESCATARIAN)
|Street Tacos Crispy Shrimp
|$17.95
3 soft tacos. Chipotle crema, salsa molcajete, queso fresco, red cabbage, green scallions, micro greens. Served on soft warm corn tortillas. (PESCATARIAN, CONTAINS SHELLFISH)
|Iron Skillet Tacos Grilled Chicken
|$23.95
Grilled marinated chicken, queso chihuahua, poblano rajas, pico de gallo, salsa verde cruda. Served with warm corn tortillas. (Salsas served on side). (GLUTEN FREE)
TACOS
Tommy Tacos
821 New York Ave Huntington, NY 11743, Huntington
|Carnitas (Pork) Taco
|$4.00
Our carnitas (pork) are cooked low and slow then pulled, served in your choice of either a corn tortilla (made from 100% Nixtamalized corn) or flour tortilla, topped "Tom's Way" with chopped onion, cilantro, guacamole, and your choice of salsa.
|Carne Asada (Steak) Taco
|$4.75
Our carne asada (steak) is marinated then seared to perfection, served in your choice of either a corn tortilla (made from 100% Nixtamalized corn) or flour tortilla topped "Tom's Way" with chopped onion, cilantro, guacamole, and your choice of salsa.
|Limited Time Shrimp Taco!
|$6.50
Blackened shrimp topped with a mango pico de gallo, drizzled with a cilantro lime crema.