Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tzatziki in
Huntington
/
Huntington
/
Tzatziki
Huntington restaurants that serve tzatziki
Skorpios by Avli
340 New York Avenue, Huntington
No reviews yet
TZATZIKI
$8.50
Yogurt, Garlic, Dill & Cucumber Spread
EX TZATZIKI
$1.25
More about Skorpios by Avli
Noema Huntington
7 Gerard St, Huntington
No reviews yet
Tzatziki
$8.00
Garlic Yogurt Spread with Pita Bread on the side
More about Noema Huntington
Browse other tasty dishes in Huntington
Dumpling Soup
Wontons
Octopus
Chocolate Cake
Beef Broccoli
Chicken Fried Rice
Avocado Rolls
Shrimp Quesadillas
More near Huntington to explore
Northport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Plainview
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Melville
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Woodbury
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Commack
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
Oyster Bay
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
East Northport
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Huntington Station
Avg 5
(4 restaurants)
Deer Park
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2159 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(69 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(55 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(157 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(297 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1691 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(171 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(1037 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(160 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston