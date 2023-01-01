Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tzatziki in Huntington

Huntington restaurants
Huntington restaurants that serve tzatziki

Item pic

 

Skorpios by Avli

340 New York Avenue, Huntington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
TZATZIKI$8.50
Yogurt, Garlic, Dill & Cucumber Spread
EX TZATZIKI$1.25
More about Skorpios by Avli
Banner pic

 

Noema Huntington

7 Gerard St, Huntington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tzatziki$8.00
Garlic Yogurt Spread with Pita Bread on the side
More about Noema Huntington

