Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Udon noodles in
Huntington
/
Huntington
/
Udon Noodles
Huntington restaurants that serve udon noodles
RAMEN • NOODLES
MB Ramen - Huntington
335 New York Ave, Huntington
Avg 4.7
(4687 reviews)
Side of Udon Noodles
$5.00
More about MB Ramen - Huntington
TOA Asian Fusion-Melville - 873 Walt Whitman Road
873 Walt Whitman Road, Melville
No reviews yet
Plain Janpanese Udon Noodle
$13.00
More about TOA Asian Fusion-Melville - 873 Walt Whitman Road
Browse other tasty dishes in Huntington
Tuna Rolls
Chorizo Burritos
Shrimp Burritos
Rangoon
Noodle Soup
Garden Salad
Soba Noodles
Eel
More near Huntington to explore
Plainview
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Oyster Bay
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Northport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Melville
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Commack
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
Woodbury
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Huntington Station
Avg 5
(7 restaurants)
East Northport
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Deer Park
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2537 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(69 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(61 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(184 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(301 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1920 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(201 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(1185 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(204 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston