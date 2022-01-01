Huntington Station restaurants you'll love

Go
Huntington Station restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Huntington Station

Huntington Station's top cuisines

Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Seafood
Seafood
Juice & Smoothies
Latin American
Scroll right

Must-try Huntington Station restaurants

Bango Bowls image

 

Bango Bowls

160 Walt Whitman Shops Suite 1173, Huntington Station

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Build your own - Cold Bowl- 16oz$9.15
Your choice of size, base, granola and toppings
Harvest$11.25
Brown rice, shredded kale, roasted chicken, roasted brussel sprouts, roasted sweet potatoes, goat cheese, toasted almonds and balsamic vinaigrette
Chicken Fajita$12.75
Brown rice, chopped romaine, roasted chicken, grilled peppers & onions, corn, avocado, sour cream, salsa, chipotle crema
More about Bango Bowls
La Candela - Huntington image

 

La Candela - Huntington

872 East Jericho Turnpike, Huntington Station

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicharron de Pollo$15.00
Anticuchos con Rachi$18.00
Lomo Candela$21.00
More about La Candela - Huntington
Mamajuana Cafe of Huntington NY image

 

Mamajuana Cafe of Huntington NY

555 E. JERICHO TURNPIKE, SOUTH HUNTINGTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Mamajuana Cafe of Huntington NY
Restaurant banner

 

Mercato Cucina

1046 New York Ave, Huntington Sation

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The 18th Avenue$13.95
Crispy chicken cutlet, provolone, lettuce, tomato, cracked pepper aioli on semolina bread
More about Mercato Cucina
Map

More near Huntington Station to explore

Huntington

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Northport

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Plainview

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Oyster Bay

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Melville

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Woodbury

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

East Northport

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Commack

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Deer Park

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston