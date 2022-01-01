Huntington restaurants you'll love

Go
Huntington restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Huntington

Huntington's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
BBQ
Barbeque
Chicken
Chicken
Scroll right

Must-try Huntington restaurants

Buddy's All American Bar-B-Que image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Buddy's All American Bar-B-Que

1537 3rd Ave, Huntington

Avg 4.3 (809 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pulled Pork Sandwich$8.99
Combo Platter$12.49
5 Jumbo Wings$6.99
More about Buddy's All American Bar-B-Que
Bombshells Burger & BBQ image

PIZZA • TACOS • BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Bombshells Burger & BBQ

2134 5th Street Rd, Huntington

Avg 4.5 (2554 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Loaded Nachos$8.00
All American Burger$7.49
Bombshell Chicken Salad$7.00
More about Bombshells Burger & BBQ
Roosters image

CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

26 Pullman square, Huntington

Avg 4.2 (1833 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mac-N-Cheese Bites$5.99
Battered Macaroni and Cheese Bites
with Sour Cream.
10 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)$13.49
10 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
Rooster Wrap$7.49
Grilled or Fried Tenders rolled up in a fresh wrap with shredded lettuce, tomatoes and a blend of cheese. Served with Roosters Spicy Ranch or your choice of dressing on the side.
More about Roosters
Pizza 314 image

 

Pizza 314

526 Camden Rd, Huntington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Personal (1-3 Topping)$5.99
8 Inch
Large (1-3 Topping)$14.99
16 Inch
Cheese Sticks$6.99
Our delicious handcrafted dough basted with garlic sauce and stacked with mozzarella and provolone cheese. Served with marinara sauce.
More about Pizza 314
Banner pic

 

Grindstone Coffeeology

816 8th Street, Huntington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Grindstone Coffeeology
Restaurant banner

 

PG.83 Restaurant

815 4th ave. street Huntington,WV 25701, Huntington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about PG.83 Restaurant

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Huntington

Boneless Wings

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Huntington to explore

Charleston

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Washington Court House

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Barboursville

No reviews yet

Ashland

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Marietta

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charleston

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Marietta

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Bluefield

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (968 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston