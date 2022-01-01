Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken noodles in Huntington

Go
Huntington restaurants
Toast

Huntington restaurants that serve chicken noodles

Item pic

 

Marshall Hall of Fame Cafe

857 3rd Ave, Huntington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bowl Chicken Noodle$6.99
More about Marshall Hall of Fame Cafe
Roosters image

CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters - Huntington

26 Pullman square, Huntington

Avg 4.2 (1833 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Noodle Soup - Bowl$3.99
Try our version of classic chicken noodle.
More about Roosters - Huntington

Browse other tasty dishes in Huntington

Pretzels

Chips And Salsa

Grilled Chicken

Brownie Sundaes

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Taco Salad

Cheeseburgers

Pepperoni Pizza

Map

More near Huntington to explore

Charleston

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Barboursville

No reviews yet

Washington Court House

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Marietta

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charleston

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Marietta

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Bluefield

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (211 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (186 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (712 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1467 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (343 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston