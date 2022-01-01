Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Huntington

Huntington restaurants
Huntington restaurants that serve chicken salad

Bombshells Burger & BBQ image

PIZZA • TACOS • BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Bombshells Burger & BBQ

2134 5th Street Rd, Huntington

Avg 4.5 (2554 reviews)
Takeout
Bombshell Chicken Salad$8.00
More about Bombshells Burger & BBQ
Consumer pic

 

Marshall Hall of Fame Cafe

857 3rd Ave, Huntington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Southern Fried Chicken Salad$11.99
Cheddar cheese, bacon, tomatoes, hard boiled eggs & scallions tossed in house-made ranch dressing
Southern Fried Chicken Salad$8.99
Cheddar cheese, bacon, tomatoes, hard boiled eggs & scallions tossed in house-made ranch dressing (try it buffalo style!)
More about Marshall Hall of Fame Cafe
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

26 Pullman square, Huntington

Avg 4.2 (1833 reviews)
Takeout
Cajun Chicken Salad - Half$6.59
Fresh-grilled chicken with Cajun seasoning over mixed lettuce, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
Cajun Chicken Salad - Full$10.99
Fresh-grilled chicken with Cajun seasoning over mixed lettuce, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
Grilled Chicken Salad - Full$10.99
Fresh-grilled chicken over mixed lettuce,
cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
More about Roosters
Pizza 314 image

 

Pizza 314

526 Camden Rd, Huntington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad - Full Size$7.99
A bed of crisp, fresh lettuce topped with grilled or crispy chicken, real bacon, sliced tomatoes, mozarella cheese, and garlic croutons.
Chicken Salad - Half Size$5.99
More about Pizza 314

