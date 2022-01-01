Chicken salad in Huntington
Huntington restaurants that serve chicken salad
PIZZA • TACOS • BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Bombshells Burger & BBQ
2134 5th Street Rd, Huntington
|Bombshell Chicken Salad
|$8.00
Marshall Hall of Fame Cafe
857 3rd Ave, Huntington
|Southern Fried Chicken Salad
|$11.99
Cheddar cheese, bacon, tomatoes, hard boiled eggs & scallions tossed in house-made ranch dressing
|Southern Fried Chicken Salad
|$8.99
Cheddar cheese, bacon, tomatoes, hard boiled eggs & scallions tossed in house-made ranch dressing (try it buffalo style!)
CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
26 Pullman square, Huntington
|Cajun Chicken Salad - Half
|$6.59
Fresh-grilled chicken with Cajun seasoning over mixed lettuce, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
|Cajun Chicken Salad - Full
|$10.99
Fresh-grilled chicken with Cajun seasoning over mixed lettuce, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
|Grilled Chicken Salad - Full
|$10.99
Fresh-grilled chicken over mixed lettuce,
cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.