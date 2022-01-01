Chicken sandwiches in Huntington
Huntington restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Buddy's All American Bar-B-Que
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Buddy's All American Bar-B-Que
1537 3rd Ave, Huntington
|Kid's Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$9.99
|Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$8.99
More about Bombshells Burger & BBQ
PIZZA • TACOS • BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Bombshells Burger & BBQ
2134 5th Street Rd, Huntington
|Chicken Sandwich
|$9.00
More about Marshall Hall of Fame Cafe
Marshall Hall of Fame Cafe
857 3rd Ave, Huntington
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
Hand breaded chicken breast coated in spicy buffalo sauce served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & ranch dressing with fries
More about Roosters
CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
26 Pullman square, Huntington
|Marinated Chicken Sandwich
|$6.59
This chicken breast took a bath in our
homemade marinade before we tossed it on the grill. It’s one of our favorites!
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$6.59
Grilled chicken breast loaded up with
marinara sauce and a blanket of melted mozzarella, provolone and Parmesan cheeses.
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$7.99
Hand-breaded and fried. If you’d like,
we’ll dip it in your favorite wing sauce.