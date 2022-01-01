Chips and salsa in Huntington
Huntington restaurants that serve chips and salsa
More about Buddy's All American Bar-B-Que
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Buddy's All American Bar-B-Que
1537 3rd Ave, Huntington
|Chips & Salsa
|$5.99
More about Bombshells Burger & BBQ
PIZZA • TACOS • BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Bombshells Burger & BBQ
2134 5th Street Rd, Huntington
|Chips & Salsa
|$5.00
|Chips, Salsa, & Queso
|$7.00
More about Marshall Hall of Fame Cafe
Marshall Hall of Fame Cafe
857 3rd Ave, Huntington
|Fiesta Bravo Chips & Salsa
|$6.49
House-made served with warm tortilla chips