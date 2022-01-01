Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Huntington

Go
Huntington restaurants
Toast

Huntington restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Buddy's All American Bar-B-Que image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Buddy's All American Bar-B-Que

1537 3rd Ave, Huntington

Avg 4.3 (809 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chips & Salsa$5.99
More about Buddy's All American Bar-B-Que
Bombshells Burger & BBQ image

PIZZA • TACOS • BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Bombshells Burger & BBQ

2134 5th Street Rd, Huntington

Avg 4.5 (2554 reviews)
Takeout
Chips & Salsa$5.00
Chips, Salsa, & Queso$7.00
More about Bombshells Burger & BBQ
Consumer pic

 

Marshall Hall of Fame Cafe

857 3rd Ave, Huntington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fiesta Bravo Chips & Salsa$6.49
House-made served with warm tortilla chips
More about Marshall Hall of Fame Cafe
Roosters image

CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

26 Pullman square, Huntington

Avg 4.2 (1833 reviews)
Takeout
Chips & Salsa$3.99
More about Roosters

Browse other tasty dishes in Huntington

Sliders

Tacos

Nachos

Brownie Sundaes

Cheesecake

Fried Chicken Salad

Chicken Pizza

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Huntington to explore

Charleston

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Barboursville

No reviews yet

Washington Court House

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Marietta

Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charleston

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Marietta

Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Bluefield

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1312 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston