Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken salad in Huntington

Go
Huntington restaurants
Toast

Huntington restaurants that serve fried chicken salad

Consumer pic

 

Marshall Hall of Fame Cafe

857 3rd Ave, Huntington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Southern Fried Chicken Salad$11.99
Cheddar cheese, bacon, tomatoes, hard boiled eggs & scallions tossed in house-made ranch dressing
Southern Fried Chicken Salad$8.99
Cheddar cheese, bacon, tomatoes, hard boiled eggs & scallions tossed in house-made ranch dressing (try it buffalo style!)
More about Marshall Hall of Fame Cafe
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

26 Pullman square, Huntington

Avg 4.2 (1833 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Salad - Full$11.99
Fried chicken tenders over mixed lettuce with cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
Fried Chicken Salad - Half$6.59
Fried chicken tenders over mixed lettuce
with cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
More about Roosters

Browse other tasty dishes in Huntington

Green Beans

Brisket

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Cheeseburgers

Corn Dogs

Sweet Potato Fries

Quesadillas

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Huntington to explore

Charleston

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Barboursville

No reviews yet

Washington Court House

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Marietta

Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charleston

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Marietta

Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Bluefield

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1312 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston