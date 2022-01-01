Fried chicken salad in Huntington
Huntington restaurants that serve fried chicken salad
Marshall Hall of Fame Cafe
857 3rd Ave, Huntington
|Southern Fried Chicken Salad
|$11.99
Cheddar cheese, bacon, tomatoes, hard boiled eggs & scallions tossed in house-made ranch dressing
Southern Fried Chicken Salad
$8.99
Cheddar cheese, bacon, tomatoes, hard boiled eggs & scallions tossed in house-made ranch dressing (try it buffalo style!)
Roosters
26 Pullman square, Huntington
|Fried Chicken Salad - Full
|$11.99
Fried chicken tenders over mixed lettuce with cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
|Fried Chicken Salad - Half
|$6.59
Fried chicken tenders over mixed lettuce
with cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.