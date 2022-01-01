Huntley restaurants you'll love

Go
Huntley restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Huntley

Huntley's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Scroll right

Must-try Huntley restaurants

More Brewing Company image

 

More Brewing Company

13980 AUTOMALL DRIVE, HUNTLEY

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mini Cheese Burgers$8.00
Two Mini Cheese Burgers
Southwest Salad$12.00
Tomato, roasted corn, onion, black beans, cheddar, avocado, tortilla strips, chipotle ranch, bbq drizzle
P.O.G. 4-Pack (16oz Cans)$18.00
Fruited Sour Ale with Passionfruit, Orange, and Guava
More about More Brewing Company
Beef Shack image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef Shack

12372 Princeton Dr, Huntley

Avg 3.9 (499 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicago Dog$3.00
Vienna Beef dogs, Chi-Town style
(mustard, relish, onions, celery salt, tomatoes, sport peppers, pickle )
NOTE: Tuesdays Only $1 Dogs
LIMIT 2 PER CUSTOMER
The Beef Sandwich$7.05
Our best-in-county beef roasted with shack seasoning.
Fresh-Cut French Fries$2.25
Famously fresh cut and fried in front of your face.
More about Beef Shack
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • GELATO

Manny's Handcrafted Gelato & Cafe

11808 Main St, Huntley

Avg 4.7 (82 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Berry Smoothie Bowl$6.50
Cinnamon Rolls$5.50
Breakfast Sandwich$4.25
More about Manny's Handcrafted Gelato & Cafe
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • GRILL

Tipsy's Bar and Pizza

10753 Dundee rd, Huntley

Avg 4.6 (50 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Wrap$9.99
Crispy or grilled chicken tossed in your choice of sauce, topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo and shredded cheese, served with fries and
Pub Burger$9.99
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, grilled onion and mayo served with fries and pickle on the side
Traditional Wings (6)$7.99
Served with celery, ranch or blue cheese dressing
More about Tipsy's Bar and Pizza
Restaurant banner

 

Rookie's Pub & Grill

12220 Princeton Dr, Huntley

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Rookie's Pub & Grill

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Huntley

French Fries

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Huntley to explore

Elgin

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Crystal Lake

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Woodstock

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Algonquin

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Dundee

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

South Elgin

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Hampshire

No reviews yet

Carpentersville

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Marengo

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (968 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Ottawa

No reviews yet

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston