Huntley restaurants you'll love

More Brewing Company
13980 AUTOMALL DRIVE, HUNTLEY
|Mini Cheese Burgers
|$8.00
Two Mini Cheese Burgers
|Southwest Salad
|$12.00
Tomato, roasted corn, onion, black beans, cheddar, avocado, tortilla strips, chipotle ranch, bbq drizzle
|P.O.G. 4-Pack (16oz Cans)
|$18.00
Fruited Sour Ale with Passionfruit, Orange, and Guava
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Beef Shack
12372 Princeton Dr, Huntley
|Chicago Dog
|$3.00
Vienna Beef dogs, Chi-Town style
(mustard, relish, onions, celery salt, tomatoes, sport peppers, pickle )
NOTE: Tuesdays Only $1 Dogs
LIMIT 2 PER CUSTOMER
|The Beef Sandwich
|$7.05
Our best-in-county beef roasted with shack seasoning.
|Fresh-Cut French Fries
|$2.25
Famously fresh cut and fried in front of your face.
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • GELATO
Manny's Handcrafted Gelato & Cafe
11808 Main St, Huntley
|Berry Smoothie Bowl
|$6.50
|Cinnamon Rolls
|$5.50
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$4.25
PIZZA • GRILL
Tipsy's Bar and Pizza
10753 Dundee rd, Huntley
|Chicken Wrap
|$9.99
Crispy or grilled chicken tossed in your choice of sauce, topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo and shredded cheese, served with fries and
|Pub Burger
|$9.99
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, grilled onion and mayo served with fries and pickle on the side
|Traditional Wings (6)
|$7.99
Served with celery, ranch or blue cheese dressing
Rookie's Pub & Grill
12220 Princeton Dr, Huntley