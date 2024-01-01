Chicken salad in Huntley

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

D.C. Cobb's Huntley - 11808 Coral Street

11808 Coral Street, Huntley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Salad$14.24
Romaine Lettuce, Grilled Chicken Breast, Tomato, Parmesan Cheese, Homemade Garlic Croutons, and Freshly baked Asiago Cheese Chips. Served with Caesar Dressing on the side.
More about D.C. Cobb's Huntley - 11808 Coral Street
Item pic

 

More Brewing CO. Huntley

13980 AUTOMALL DRIVE, HUNTLEY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Harvest Chicken Caesar Salad$16.00
Grilled chicken breast, baby kale & mixed greens, roasted winter squash, sliced apples, shaved parmesan, toasted hazelnuts. Topped with parmesan crisps. *GF
Chicken Salad Sandwich$13.00
Tender grilled chicken, celery, red onion, and almonds tossed in a greek yogurt dressing served on multi grain bread with lettuce and tomato
More about More Brewing CO. Huntley

