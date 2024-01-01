Chicken wraps in Huntley
Huntley restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about D.C. Cobb's Huntley - 11808 Coral Street
D.C. Cobb's Huntley - 11808 Coral Street
11808 Coral Street, Huntley
|Crispy Chicken BLT Wrap
|$14.24
Crispy fried chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.
|Southwest Chicken Wrap
|$14.48
Crispy fried Chicken, lettuce, black beans, sweet corn salsa, tortilla strips, cheddar, red onion, and cilantro-lime dressing wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$14.24
Grilled Chicken, Parmesan Cheese, Asiago Cheese Chips, Croutons, tomato, Romaine lettuce and Caesar dressing wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.