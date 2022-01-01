Huntsville bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Huntsville
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Rocket City Tavern
2100 Rideout Road SW, Huntsville
|Popular items
|Bowl New England Clam Chowder
|$5.95
|Blackened Salmon Caesar
|$14.95
|Tavern Special Cheeseburger
|$11.50
Commerce Kitchen
300 Franklin St SE, Huntsville
|Popular items
|Chicken Bites
|$10.00
|Ranch Chicken Club
|$14.00
|Crabcakes
|$15.00
Sea Salt
114 Clinton Ave, Huntsville
|Popular items
|Baked Ziti
|$11.00
Ricotta, marinara, quatro formaggio blend
|Rigatoni alla Vodka
|$13.00
English peas, sundried tomato, vodka &
tomato cream sauce
|Traditional Lasagne
|$13.00
Ricotta, mozzarella, mascarpone
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Baumhower's Victory Grille
2309 Memorial Parkway SW, Huntsville
|Popular items
|Small Wings
|$11.99
With the recent supply chain issues that have been ongoing, we have had the
full court press on sourcing a FRESH, QUALITY wing that meets our standards consistently. If you order wings, we would like your feedback. This wing comes from Alabama chickens (very important to us) and they are very close to the same wing we introduced to the state of Alabama back in 1981 (Fun Fact: we were the first company to introduce Buffalo style chicken wings to the state of Alabama!). This is a smaller wing, but one that is able to have a nice crispy exterior, as we have been known for over 40 years! We appreciate your patience through all of this and your continued support! (Please notice these wing prices are much lower than our wing insertion menu we had before.)
|Large Wings
|$15.99
|Black & White Chicken Platter
|$12.99
PIZZA
Pane e Vino
300 Church St SW, Huntsville
|Popular items
|Greek Salad
|$10.00
|Cheesy Breadsticks
|$10.00
|12'' Create Your Own
|$12.00
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Phat Sammy's
104 Jefferson St S, Huntsville
|Popular items
|Pork Katsu Sando
|$13.00
crispy pork cutlet, mustard slaw, Bulldog sauce, Japanese mayo, toasted brioche bread
|Double Cooked Wings
|$13.00
General Tso, pb & j, or spicy Vietnamese
|Phat Fries
|$12.00
handcut fries, fried egg, sweet Chinese sausage gravy, cheese curds, fried chicken, kimchi hot sauce
HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
933 Bob Wallace Ave. SW, Huntsville
|Popular items
|Korean BBQ Pork Nachos
Korean BBQ Pork, white queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, fresh jalapeños, sour cream, salsa, onion & cilantro (1485 CAL.)
|Brisket Panchos
Crispy tater tots, white queso, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (1100 CAL.)
|Cheese Curds
Lightly breaded & fried served with honey pepper & Poblano peri peri sauces (1270 CAL.)
Rhythm on Monroe
700 Monroe St, Huntsville
|Popular items
|Yardbird Club Sandwhich
|$14.00
Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast | Smoked Gouda Cheese | Applewood Smoked Bacon | Grilled Ham | Spicy Honey Mustard | Lettuce | Tomato | Red Onion | Pickles | Shoestring Fries
|Classic Rock Burger
|$15.00
Two Juicy Prime Patties | Choice of Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Red Onion | Pickles | Shoestring Fries
|MARS Chicken Wings 1LB
|$16.00
SALADS • TAPAS
Purveyor
201 Jefferson St. N, Huntsville
|Popular items
|test
|December 12th 5pm-7:30pm
|$60.00
|Wednesday Jan 19th 6pm-8pm
|$99.00
Brickhouse Sports Cafe
7 Town Center Dr NW Suite 103, Huntsville
|Popular items
|Fried Pickles
|$7.50
Beer- battered crispy pickle chips served with ranch dressing
|BYOB
|$10.00
Fresh ground burger with lettuce, tomato, and pickle spear with choice of fries or tots
|Talladega Cheesesteak
|$15.00
Philly steak, onions, peppers, & provolone cheese on a toasted hoagie
Catacomb435
100 Jefferson Street North Suite 4, Huntsville
|Popular items
|Champagne Tasting Sunday 12/6 7:30om-9pm
|$95.00
Enjoy tasting 12 Champagnes with gourmet snack food created to perfectly pair with our curated selection! Tax and gratuity will automatically be added at checkout. *Limited seating max 15 people*
|Monday 10/4 8:00pm - 10:00pm
|$85.00
Wine Tasting with Charcuterie and Dessert
|Sunday October 31st 4pm-6pm
|$20.00
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Church Street Wine Shoppe
102 Gates SW, Huntsville
|Popular items
|Thursday December 16th 6pm-8pm
|$15.00
Ornament class will be held at 501 Church Street
|Thursday Jan 20th 6pm-8pm
|$99.00
Includes signed cookbook!