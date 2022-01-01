Huntsville bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Huntsville

Rocket City Tavern image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Rocket City Tavern

2100 Rideout Road SW, Huntsville

Avg 4.2 (661 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bowl New England Clam Chowder$5.95
Blackened Salmon Caesar$14.95
Tavern Special Cheeseburger$11.50
More about Rocket City Tavern
Commerce Kitchen image

 

Commerce Kitchen

300 Franklin St SE, Huntsville

Avg 4.2 (961 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Bites$10.00
Ranch Chicken Club$14.00
Crabcakes$15.00
More about Commerce Kitchen
Sea Salt image

 

Sea Salt

114 Clinton Ave, Huntsville

Avg 5 (2 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Baked Ziti$11.00
Ricotta, marinara, quatro formaggio blend
Rigatoni alla Vodka$13.00
English peas, sundried tomato, vodka &
tomato cream sauce
Traditional Lasagne$13.00
Ricotta, mozzarella, mascarpone
More about Sea Salt
Baumhower's Victory Grille image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Baumhower's Victory Grille

2309 Memorial Parkway SW, Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (2112 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Small Wings$11.99
With the recent supply chain issues that have been ongoing, we have had the
full court press on sourcing a FRESH, QUALITY wing that meets our standards consistently. If you order wings, we would like your feedback. This wing comes from Alabama chickens (very important to us) and they are very close to the same wing we introduced to the state of Alabama back in 1981 (Fun Fact: we were the first company to introduce Buffalo style chicken wings to the state of Alabama!). This is a smaller wing, but one that is able to have a nice crispy exterior, as we have been known for over 40 years! We appreciate your patience through all of this and your continued support! (Please notice these wing prices are much lower than our wing insertion menu we had before.)
Large Wings$15.99
With the recent supply chain issues that have been ongoing, we have had the
full court press on sourcing a FRESH, QUALITY wing that meets our standards consistently. If you order wings, we would like your feedback. This wing comes from Alabama chickens (very important to us) and they are very close to the same wing we introduced to the state of Alabama back in 1981 (Fun Fact: we were the first company to introduce Buffalo style chicken wings to the state of Alabama!). This is a smaller wing, but one that is able to have a nice crispy exterior, as we have been known for over 40 years! We appreciate your patience through all of this and your continued support! (Please notice these wing prices are much lower than our wing insertion menu we had before.)
Black & White Chicken Platter$12.99
More about Baumhower's Victory Grille
Pane e Vino image

PIZZA

Pane e Vino

300 Church St SW, Huntsville

Avg 4.3 (1391 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Greek Salad$10.00
Cheesy Breadsticks$10.00
12'' Create Your Own$12.00
More about Pane e Vino
Phat Sammy's image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Phat Sammy's

104 Jefferson St S, Huntsville

Avg 4.8 (171 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pork Katsu Sando$13.00
crispy pork cutlet, mustard slaw, Bulldog sauce, Japanese mayo, toasted brioche bread
Double Cooked Wings$13.00
General Tso, pb & j, or spicy Vietnamese
Phat Fries$12.00
handcut fries, fried egg, sweet Chinese sausage gravy, cheese curds, fried chicken, kimchi hot sauce
More about Phat Sammy's
The Brass Tap image

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

933 Bob Wallace Ave. SW, Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (764 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Korean BBQ Pork Nachos
Korean BBQ Pork, white queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, fresh jalapeños, sour cream, salsa, onion & cilantro (1485 CAL.)
Brisket Panchos
Crispy tater tots, white queso, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (1100 CAL.)
Cheese Curds
Lightly breaded & fried served with honey pepper & Poblano peri peri sauces (1270 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Rhythm on Monroe image

 

Rhythm on Monroe

700 Monroe St, Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (273 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Yardbird Club Sandwhich$14.00
Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast | Smoked Gouda Cheese | Applewood Smoked Bacon | Grilled Ham | Spicy Honey Mustard | Lettuce | Tomato | Red Onion | Pickles | Shoestring Fries
Classic Rock Burger$15.00
Two Juicy Prime Patties | Choice of Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Red Onion | Pickles | Shoestring Fries
MARS Chicken Wings 1LB$16.00
More about Rhythm on Monroe
Purveyor image

SALADS • TAPAS

Purveyor

201 Jefferson St. N, Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (3153 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
test
December 12th 5pm-7:30pm$60.00
Wednesday Jan 19th 6pm-8pm$99.00
More about Purveyor
Brickhouse Sports Cafe image

 

Brickhouse Sports Cafe

7 Town Center Dr NW Suite 103, Huntsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Pickles$7.50
Beer- battered crispy pickle chips served with ranch dressing
BYOB$10.00
Fresh ground burger with lettuce, tomato, and pickle spear with choice of fries or tots
Talladega Cheesesteak$15.00
Philly steak, onions, peppers, & provolone cheese on a toasted hoagie
More about Brickhouse Sports Cafe
Catacomb435 image

 

Catacomb435

100 Jefferson Street North Suite 4, Huntsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Champagne Tasting Sunday 12/6 7:30om-9pm$95.00
Enjoy tasting 12 Champagnes with gourmet snack food created to perfectly pair with our curated selection! Tax and gratuity will automatically be added at checkout. *Limited seating max 15 people*
Monday 10/4 8:00pm - 10:00pm$85.00
Wine Tasting with Charcuterie and Dessert
Sunday October 31st 4pm-6pm$20.00
More about Catacomb435
Church Street Wine Shoppe image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Church Street Wine Shoppe

102 Gates SW, Huntsville

Avg 4.8 (98 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Thursday December 16th 6pm-8pm$15.00
Ornament class will be held at 501 Church Street
Thursday Jan 20th 6pm-8pm$99.00
Includes signed cookbook!
More about Church Street Wine Shoppe
BarVista image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

BarVista

435 Williams Ave Sw, Huntsville

Avg 4.2 (37 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy Brussel Sprouts$16.00
Duck Confit, Pickled Red Bell Pepper, Balsamico & Asiago Cheese
Plain Biscuit$3.00
Bacon$5.00
More about BarVista

